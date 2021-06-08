Haryana's former Health Minister Kamla Verma passes away, CM condoles demise

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Three-time Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamla Verma passed away on Tuesday her in Yamunanagin.



Her last rites will be performed at Yamuna Ghat at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over her demise, stating that her death marked the end of an era.

"An era has come to an end with the demise of Kamla Verma ji, the first woman president of Haryana State BJP and three-time cabinet minister," Khattar tweeted.

The Chief Minister added that her organisational ability and strong determination for good governance will always inspire him to work for public welfare.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij also mourned her demise and said she was a fine politician.

Verma was a veteran leader and had served as Health Minister, Sports Minister, Women and Child Development Minister and other important portfolios in Haryana government. She has spend 19 moths in jail during the 1975 Emergency. Verma was associated with Arya Samaj before joining politics. (ANI)

