Haryana's schemes guided by Antyodaya principles: Khattar

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) Marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya that is being celebrated as 'Samarpan Divas' on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state's strategy for implementation of every scheme formulated for the welfare of the common man is guided by the principles of Antyodaya, meaning serving and uplifting the last person first.

"I have always believed the growth and economic progress of any state can never be measured through those who are at the top of the ladder, rather it can only be measured if it is ensured that those at the bottom of the pyramid are getting benefits of all the welfare schemes," Khattar told the media here.

He said in a bid to ensure that the benefits accruing from various welfare projects are well-targeted and reach eligible beneficiaries, it is important to improve governance and delivery of services and for this several revolutionary steps are being taken by the state government.

The Chief Minister said Pandit Deendayal always preached the philosophy of integral humanism and the concept of 'Antyodaya', which have always remained the key principles of the state before formulating any public welfare policy.

"This commitment can be seen in the slogan given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which says 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and now to this he has also added 'Sabka Prayas' which highlights the government's priority towards the upliftment of pro-poor and pro-farmer along with other sections of the society," he said.

He said along with Pandit Deendyal's birth anniversary, today is also the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

The Chief Minister said that like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had provided 'Antyodaya Darshan' for the upliftment of the last person standing in the row, similarly Chaudhary Devi Lal had started effective schemes like old-age pension and giving Re 1 scholarship per day to the children of nomadic castes to motivate them to pursue education.

