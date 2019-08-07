Has any court heard a case on origin of gods, asks SC

While the hearing traversed through the various aspects of the Hindu faith and philosophy, K. Parasaran, counsel representing Ram Lalla, proclaimed: "Faith itself is evidence". Worshipers believed in Lord Ram, and his birthplace, he said.

"The unshakeable faith in Lord Ram in itself is the evidence that the asthan is the birthplace of Ram", Parasaran submitted before the Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

While Parasaran drew a large canvas of philosophical aspect, citing Ramayana and Mahabharat to buttress his arguments, the court asked, "Whether Jesus Christ was born at Bethlehem? Has the question on origin/birthplace of any other religious figure been raised before any court in the world."

Parasaran replied that he would have to check this. Drawing the court's attention to the deeper significance of faith, Parasaran argued the believers' faith was not misplaced in attributing the brithplace To this, Justice S.A. Bobde queried, "have the idols placed in Babri mosque on December 22-23, 1949, been carbon-dated?" Parasaran will continue his arguments on Thursday. The title suit in the matter has been pending before the Supreme Court Since 2010. Two sides have moved the apex court against the Allahabad High Court verdict dividing the disputed land into three equal parts -- one-third each for the Hindus, the Muslims and the Nirmohi Akhara. The apex court has initiated the hearing on 14 appeals, including the suits filed by the Ram Lalla Virajman, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Wakf board and four others.