Has headless Congress become brainless: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday criticised the Congress party for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and asked whether the party, which is currently "headless", has become "brainless" as well.

"The whole country has faith on policies and intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Along with the whole country, most of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are celebrating over the recent decisions," Naqvi told ANI here.

"This is not new. When surgical strike was done and air strike was done in Balakot, Pakistan was asking for evidence and some people here were raising questions. It feels sad to see what has happened to people in Congress. Has headless Congress become completely brainless? It does not even understand how big a gift it is for the people Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh," he added.Earlier this week, the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which converts Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.A resolution revoking Article 370 also got the Parliament's nod.Asked about UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skipping the ceremony to honour former President Pranab Mukherjee with Bharat Ratna on Thursday, Naqvi said, "We don't understand what has happened to the Congress party. Till now, we are not able to understand this. Today, Pranab da is not considered the leader of a particular party but of the nation. We don't understand why they did not attend the event." (ANI)