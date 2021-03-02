Hasina approves RADP worth 197,643 cr taka

The total number of projects in the RADP is 1,785, of them 1,640 are investment projects and 145 are technical assistance projects.

With the 101 projects of the autonomous bodies and corporations, the total number of projects stands at 1.886.

Incorporating the funding of the autonomous bodies and corporations, the size of the overall RADP for the current fiscal year stands at 2,09,271.90 crore taka.

The National Economic Council (NEC) of Bangladesh approved the Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) worth 197,643 crore taka , downsizing the original ADP size of 2,05,145 crore taka.

NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Hasina approved it while chaired the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, confirmed Planning Secretary of Bangladesh Mohammad Jainul Bari to IANS.

He added, an amount of 7,502 crore taka was cut down from the original ADP size of 205,145 crore taka.

Out of the total RADP outlay, 134,643 crore taka will be mobilised from the local sources while the remaining 63,000 crore taka from the foreign sources as loan, said the Planning Secretary.

The NEC also approved 11,628.90 crore taka against 101 projects of the autonomous bodies and corporations, Jainul said adding, during the revision of the ADP, 7,501.72 crore taka was trimmed from the foreign sources portion of the original ADP.

Thirty-three ministries and divisions had demanded reduction of their allocations while 23 ministries and divisions demanded increased allocations in the RADP of 2020-21 fiscal year, said Jainul.

The Planning Division Secretary also said 442 projects have been earmarked for completion in the RADP in the current fiscal year.

Government of Bangladesh led by Sheikh Hasina has been able to provide the full allocations to the projects, he added

About the 442 projects, the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to complete those projects in time within this fiscal year.

Hasina also directed to expedite the implementation works of other projects and asked the project directors to stay in their project sites, said the Planning Secretary.

Noting that the RADP was approved a little earlier, Jainul said the ministries and divisions will get the full four months in this fiscal year to complete their projects.

At the very outset of the meeting, the NEC congratulated the Prime Minister for her able leadership as the UNCDP has given its final recommendation for the graduation of Bangladesh from the LDC status.

--IANS

sumi/sdr/