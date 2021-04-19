Hassle-free procurement experience for farmers topmost priority: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Asserting that the procurement process of crops is in full swing in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Monday said that smooth and hassle-free procurement experience for the state's farmers is his topmost priority.



The Chief Minister also said that he has directed the DCs for daily review of purchase and resolve all local issues.

"With over 46.60 LMT of wheat already procured in first seven days, procurement process is in full swing. Have directed the DCs to daily review the purchase to resolve all local issues, if any. Smooth and hassle-free procurement experience for our farmers is my topmost priority," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Wheat procurement was begun on April 10 in the state. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab Government had given necessary instructions to adopt safety protocols strictly in all the grain markets of the state. (ANI)

