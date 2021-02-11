Have full faith in EVMs, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Amid the demand for paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asserted that he has full faith in EVMs.



He added that what political parties generally do is, if a party wins with a huge mandate then everything is fine but as soon as any party loses elections they blame it on EVMs.

"Congress government came to power in Rajasthan and Punjab even when elections took place through EVMs. What political parties generally do is, if a party wins with a huge mandate then everything is fine but as soon as any party loses elections they blame it on EVMs but I have complete faith in EVMs," Pawar told reporters here.

Further responding to reporters on newly-appointed state Congress chief Nana Patole's statement on EVMs, Pawar said that if Congress proposes ballot papers then that can be discussed.

Recently newly appointed Congress chief Nana Patole had said that he has asked the state legislature to frame a law to give voters the option of using ballot papers besides EVMs. (ANI)

