Have heard from our son: Parents of Indian onboard British vessel seized by Iran

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI): The parents of Siju V Shenoy, one of the crew members on-board a British vessel seized by Iran, said on Friday that they have heard from their son and are receiving daily updates on the matter of the crew's release.

"He (Shenoy) contacted us first a day before yesterday and told that he and his crew members were safe. In addition, we have been getting daily updates." Shenoy's father told ANI.

"We have been told that the Indian Embassy officials have visited the crew members in the ship and that they are taking all steps to get the crew released at the earliest," he added.Shenoy's father added that they have been informed that the release of the crew could take some time "since it happens to be an international level issue."On Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that the 18 Indian crew members are "safe and doing fine" and that the government is continuing efforts for their early release.Received an update on 'Stena Impero'. Our Embassy availed consular access today evening. All 18 Indian crew members on board are safe and doing fine. Will continue to push for their early release. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @VMBJP," Muraleedharan wrote.On July 19, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized British Oil Tanker 'the Stena Impero' following a collision with an Iranian fishing boat. The IRGC had earlier claimed that the ship was being held for "violating international regulations."There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision, cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk had said. The 23 people on board are of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality. (ANI)