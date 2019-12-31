Have made sufficient arrangements for jawans in view of extreme cold: ITBP

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Tuesday said that it has made sufficient arrangements so that jawans deployed in extreme weather conditions don't face any problem.

"There is an unusual change in weather this year due to which we have put multiple rescue teams on standby to deal with any situation," Vivek Pandey, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Spokesperson said.

"We have also made sufficient arrangements so that jawans deployed in -35 degrees don't face any problem due to extreme weather conditions," he added.Pandey told ANI that the temperatures are lower than usual."There are reports that temperature has gone down to -35 degree Celsius at several places in border areas. But I would like to tell you that ITBP is already equipped regarding these things...just two years ago, the pattern of our clothing had been enhanced by government and extreme cold clothing system that we have is for 9,000 feet and above."The ITBP official stressed that duties are being conducted and jawans have been prepared physically and mentally to face the tough weather conditions.He said they have made special preparations for new year due to forecast of snowfall in Uttarakhand and other areas on January 1. (ANI)