Have mercy on farmers: Sanjay Singh urges Centre to withdraw agri laws

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Raising the agitating farmers' issue in the Rajya Sabha, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday urged the Centre to withdraw the new farm laws, stating that "have mercy on farmers who are being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists and Khalistanis".



"Farmers are protesting for 76 days, they are being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists, Khalistanis. Talks happened 11 times, all failed, govt claims to be a call away but does not bother. About 165 farmers lost their lives. Have mercy and repeal 3 black laws," Singh said.

The farmers' issues dominated the agenda of the opposition parties during the Upper House proceedings as leaders like Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Janata Dal (Secular) MP HD Devegowda asked the government to resolve the matter with protesting farmers.



Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place. Today's session has been adjourned till 9 am tomorrow.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

