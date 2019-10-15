Have not yet received any summons from ED: Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that he has not yet received any notice or summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged land deal with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi.

"I have not received any notice or summons. If I receive a notice, I will go to the ED myself," Patel said when asked about the reported summon issued to him at a press conference here.The economic offence watchdog has reportedly summoned Patel to appear before it on October 18 in the matter.Patel's name has reportedly appeared in a land deal case linked to Muhammed Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi.Mirchi had bought three properties Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion totally measuring 1,537 square metres in Worli area of Mumbai on September 1986 for an amount of Rs 6.5 lakh through his company Rockside Enterprises.Later, Mirchi absconded from India and consequently proclamation against him was issued and his various properties were attached under Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Authority (SAFEMA), the probe agency said.The investigative agency has identified the Benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in UAE and 25 properties in the UK.The ED will start the process to attach the properties in India and letters rogatory will be sent to the UK and the UAE to attach the properties. (ANI)