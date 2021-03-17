Have to stop Covid second wave: PM tells CMs

Sounding an alert to the states, PM Modi said that 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent in the number of cases in the last few weeks. If the outbreak cant be contained now, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up, the PM said.

New Delhi : Urging all states and Union territories to take quick and decisive steps against the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the second wave of Corona has to be stopped immediately.

Comparing Indias Covid-19 situation with the rest of the world, PM Modi said, Most of the COVID-affected countries in the world had to face several waves of Corona. In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states.

Referring to the situation in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said the positivity rate in both the state is high and the number of daily cases in these states is also rising.

On how this 'second Covid-19' wave is different from the first one, PM Modi said, "Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are being affected now. In the first phase, we could contain the spread as the infection did not spread to the villages. But now as the small cities are being infected, villages need to be protected more."

Talking about the vaccines, PM Modi said states should probe why vaccines are being wasted. "Over 10 per cent vaccines have been wasted in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh too reported some wastage. If we waste vaccines, we are depriving some people of their rights."