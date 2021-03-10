Have urged Goa Speaker to decide promptly on disqualification petition: MGP MLA

At a hearing conducted at the state assembly complex on Wednesday, Patnekar had directed Dhavalikar to withdraw one of the two petitions which had been filed by the former Deputy Chief Minister against two MLAs Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar citing technicalities.

Panaji, March 10 (IANS) Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Wednesday urged Speaker Rajesh Patnekar to decide promptly on the issue related to disqualification of two now-former MLAs of the regional party.

"We had filed two petitions, one on May 3, 2019 and the second on May 10, 2019. We had already told the Speaker that we will not be pressing for the first petition. We have now given in writing that we have withdrawn the first and the second should be decided," Dhavalikar told reporters after emerging from the hearing.

Ajgaonkar and Pauskar had quit the regional party and joined the BJP in March 2019.

"We only want a decision as quickly as possible," Dhavalikar also said.

The Speaker is also hearing another disqualification petition filed by state Congress president Girish Chodankar against 10 now former Congress MLAs, who had quit the opposition party in July 2019.

--IANS

maya/ash