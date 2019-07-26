Have vacated official bungalow, all dues clear: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that he has vacated his Delhi's official bungalow and 'no dues' are left with the estates department.

Rao, who was a Lok Sabha MP from 2002 to 2019, was defeated in his own seat in Madhya Pradesh's Guna in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. He had been staying at the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow for several years.

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective government residences within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha and the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25.There were reports that Scindia has made a request to the Center for the retention of his bungalow."On 23rd May, I humbly accepted the election mandate and started preparations to shift out of the government bungalow allotted to me. Never had any desire for any unauthorized retention. News claiming any such request is false and is a shocking attempt to spread fake information," the Congress leader tweeted.Sharing no dues certificates from the estates department, Scindia wrote: "Here are the final No Dues Certificates from the estates department and other departments proving that I have vacated my former residence."He asserted that he has always been a "law-abiding citizen" and these attempts to project a false narrative are extremely regrettable.On July 7, Scindia had announced that he has resigned from the post of party general secretary."Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia had tweeted. (ANI)