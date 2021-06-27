Haveri is first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight possible 3rd wave of COVID-19: Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Haveri district has become the first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19.



While speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Haveri has become the first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight a possible third wave of COVID-19. For this, we are setting up check-up camps at all Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to scan children for any possible disease or malnutrition. These camps will cover 2.7 lakh children."

"These camps will continue till July 31. Apart from general health check-ups, children will also be checked by paediatricians. For malnutrition, children are being given nutrition kits. They will be checked again in the next two-three months", said Bommai, Incharge Minister of Haveri.

Speaking more about this drive, Bommai said, "The chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and the state health minister Dr K Sudhakar have appreciated this initiative and are planning to implement it across Karnataka. On June 28, I will inaugurate a camp in Udupi."

As per the Union Health Ministry yesterday, Karnataka reported 3328 new COVID-19 cases, 6524 discharges and 114 deaths.

There is no need to panic about the Delta Plus variant of the Covid-19 virus, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday, adding that genomic sequencing labs will be set up at six places.

"There are two cases of Delta plus variant, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru. Both are having mild symptoms. The one in Mysuru is completely recovered. There was no severity in both cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative. Therefore, there is no need to panic about these viruses. Genome sequencing is being done every day to detect new strains", said the Minister. (ANI)

