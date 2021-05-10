Having tested positive, K'taka man shoots himself, ends life

The police said that the poignant point of his suicide note is that he was deeply troubled by the fact that his granddaughter had contracted Covid from him besides his daughter too.

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), May 10 (IANS) In a tragic and shocking incident a 72-year-old retired assistant tehsildar reportedly killed himself by shooting himself in the head on Monday after testing positive for Covid, the police said.

"I will never be able to forgive myself for transmitting this dreaded disease to my lovely doll, my beloved grandchild and my daughter. I am not able to see their pain. Therefore I am committing suicide by killing myself," he said in suicide note written in Kannada.

In his suicide note titled as - Lost all the hope; Reason: I am aged - also expresses my last desire that I am cremated in my farm and if family wishes to witness my cremation, they should be allowed to take part. "

He also sought pardon from his wife, son-in-law , granddaughter and daughter .

According to the police, the deceased identified as C. Soma Nayak killed himself in his car parked in his farm house which is at some distance from his residence.

The police added that the victim has used Single barrel Muzzle Loading gun to shoot himself, which is a very commonly possessed weapon by farmland owners in and around Malnd region of the state and these weapons are used to protect oneself from animal attacks.

The incident occurred at Belenahalli Tandya in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru. This quaint small hamlet has just over 220 houses and a population of just over 1000 people. This hamlet is around 250 kms from Bengaluru, the southern state's capital city.

The police have registered case and are investigating.

