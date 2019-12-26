Having three capitals will reduce the economic burden on govt: YSRCP MLAs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): YSRCP MLAs said that government decision of having three capitals for the state will reduce the economic burden on it at times when the state is in "neck-deep" financial trouble.

YSRCP MLAs from Krishna and Guntur districts attended a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and some of the ministers at Chief Minister's camp office here on Thursday.

The meeting comes ahead of tomorrow's cabinet meeting in which proposal for the three capital for Andhra Pradesh is likely to be discussed at length.After the announcement of the three capital proposal, people of Amaravati region are protesting."Decentralization of capitals will not affect the people of the area and the government will take measures for Amaravati development. The state is in neck-deep financial troubles and the government cannot afford more than one Lakh Crores for capital alone," said K Partha Sarathi, YSRCP MLA."Decentralisation will reduce the economic burden on the government. We will take care of all issues related to farmers who gave 33000 acres of land for Amaravati capital. The area will be developed in multiple ways. We will explain and convince the agitating farmers," he said. (ANI)