Hazrat Nizamuddin mosque can be made operational during Ramzan: Delhi High Court

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin to be made operational for the devotees to offer prayers during the month of Ramzan starting from April 14.



The offering of prayers at the mosque during Ramzan should be subject to the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with regard to social distancing and other precautions in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30.

Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is Delhi's highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and a total of 11,355 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. There are 38,095 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.(ANI)

