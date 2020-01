New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a CBI plea seeking further extension for concluding its probe against ex-CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad and others in a corruption case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru deferred the hearing on CBI plea seeking another extension to complete the investigation over the bribery charges against Kumar, Asthana, Prasad and others.

anb/kr