HC asks AP govt to continue providing 97 security personnel to Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to continue providing 97 security personnel to TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The order came on a petition by Naidu that his security cover was slashed.Justice Durga Prasada Rao also directed the state government to appoint a chief security officer (CSO) for the former chief minister.He had earlier reserved his verdict on the matter after hearing the arguments from both the sides.The court told the state government to continue the jammer vehicle provision for Naidu and gave three months' time to the National Security Guards (NSG) and state security to resolve the difference of opinion on the issue of providing close security.Appearing for Naidu, advocate Subbarao had contended that his client has been facing threat from Maoists for a long time and that his security was being reduced only due to political reasons.However, Advocate General S Sriram, who appeared for the state government, had said that the authorities have not reduced the former chief minister's security cover and have instead extended more security than required. (ANI)