HC asks Centre to explain when Kerala will get vaccines

The case has now been posted for next Friday, when the Centre will have to explain.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) Taking a strong position in the manner in which the slow process of vaccination is taking place in the state, the Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Centre to explain when will the state get the required quantity of vaccines.

The court informed the counsel of the Centre that the situation in the state is very grave and if it's at the present pace in which the vaccination is taking place, it will take two years for all in the state to get vaccinated.

According to the statistics of vaccination taken in Kerala, so far 19,51,126 have had both the doses, while 62,72,095 people have had one dose.

So far in the state while over 16 lakh people have so far been cured of Covid, the present number of active cases stands at 4,38,913, after 39,955 turned positive on Thursday and the test positivity rate continues to hover in the range of over 27 per cent.

Starting Thursday private sector companies like Synthite and V-Guard have sourced their vaccine requirements for their staff and families.

--IANS

sg/in