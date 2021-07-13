HC asks Delhi govt, Jal Board to treat as representation PIL seeking mechanism against contamination of drinking water

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the concerned authorities to treat a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as representation, seeking direction to Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Government to constitute a committee of experts to stop contamination and mixing of sewage water in drinking water, within a time-bound period.



The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh after taking note of the submission made by Ajay Gautam, (Petitioner and Activist) asked the concerned authority to treat the petition as representation according to the law, rules and regulations.

The petitioner also sought direction to conduct a fresh assessment and up-gradation of water supply stations, booster pumps in the territory of Govt. of Delhi keeping in mind the present population, increasing population as well as the demand of the drinking water in the city.

The petition stated that the respondents are duty-bound to provide public health, sanitation, water, that is to say, water supplies, etc as per the entry 6 and 17 of List II, under the seventh schedule of the Constitution Of India.

There is a complete ban on the use of underground water and our rivers have already turned into drains and thus there remains no other source left for the people to quench their thirst, but to depend upon the water supplied by the State machinery, the plea stated.

It is further stated that thousands of complaints against respondents are ample examples of the fact that the problem of the supply of drinking water is so grave in the Capital of the country, which houses Parliament and all the ministries of the country and the Supreme Court of India. The quantity and quality of drinking water in the rest of the country can be very well adjudged from the above facts.

The plea also sought direction from respondents to submit a status report with regard to the supply and contamination of water after every three months. (ANI)

