HC asks Delhi govt to examine issue of price cap on hospital charges

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday has asked the Principal Secretary, Health of Delhi Government to examine the issue of price cap on hospital charges.



The Delhi Government has been asked to appraise the court of its decision on this on Monday.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, "It has no doubt that whatever decision is taken will be a balanced decision, taking in view the interest of all stakeholders, nursing homes, patients and consumers".

The court also noted that there was a meeting between hospitals and the Delhi Government officers on May 14.

Earlier, the court had asked Delhi Government to re-examine its order on fixing rates being charged by hospitals.

Appearing for Delhi Government, senior advocate Rahul Mehra said, "Hospitals can not be allowed to exorbitantly over charge".

However, the court opined them to be reasonable, and said, "There should be no one-sided approach".

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court also noted that some doctors have died due to COVID infections. The court dealt with various issues arising due to COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

