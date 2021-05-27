HC asks IRDAI to examine whether domiciliary claims be given to COVID patients

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to examine the terms and conditions under which people, who were not able to get hospitalisation due to lack of beds amid the COVID-19, can get an insurance cover.



The court also directed IRDA to file a status report within four weeks.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh observed that the insurance policies in existence are not covering domiciliary claims unless the insured person is hospitalised.

The HC noted that the majority of people would not be able to get any benefit under insurance policies as they could not get hospitalisation not because of their fault but due to lack of infrastructure.

The court directed that any such consideration may take place by consultation between IRDA and insurance companies.

The court said that there was an acute shortage of hospital beds not only in the national capital but all over the country due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections and people were suffering as they were not able to secure beds and hence, many took treatment at home.

The court also recorded the suggestion that the existing policyholders could be sent messages and given the option if they wish to get covered by the terms and conditions of the 'Corona Kavach Policy' on payment of additional premium and that once the option is accepted, they should be covered under the same Corona Kavach Policy.

The bench was dealing with various issues arising out due to COVID-19 infections.

Amicus Curiae Rajshekhar Rao suggested that IRDAI can verify claims of people who are not able to get beds and could not get a claim on insurance policy. (ANI)

