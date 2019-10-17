HC directs police to 'forfeit' pressure horns, modified silencers from vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the police to forfeit pressure horns and modified silencers in the city and prosecute owners of vehicles using such accessories.

A division bench of Justices DN Patel and C Harishankar directed that pressure horns and modified silencers be forfeited in the city as mentioned in a status report filed by the police along with prosecutions and challans to the owners of the vehicle.

Advocate Amit Kumar Sharma appearing on behalf of the NGO Justice for Rights Foundation, which filed a petition in the matter, made a submission.The court had on July 24 posted the matter for further hearing to October 17.The petition was filed by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, in which it was contended that the problem was rampant during the Delhi University Students Union elections and pressure horns and modified silencers, especially on motorcycles, are a source of nuisance.He had informed the court that the areas covering the University of Delhi campus are heavily marred by people using modified silencers and pressure horns but the police don't take any action.He also pointed out that even though vehicles with modified silencers are challaned, the police do not remove them.Police had, in July, filed a status report stating that 6,315 vehicle users have been prosecuted and 53 have been caught for using modified silencers between June 4 and July 22 this year.It had submitted that the traffic police looking into the matter seriously. (ANI)