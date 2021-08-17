HC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Govt decision to allow 100 pc seating capacity in Metro, DTC

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the decision which allows 100 per cent seating capacity in Delhi Metro as well as DTC and cluster buses.



A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh refused to interfere observing that it is a policy decision. The court said that it cannot entertain the plea, remarking that today petitioners are seeking that public transport should ply with 50 per cent capacity and someone else may come another day with different pleas.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate SB Tripathi, who also sought to permit plying of Delhi Metro and DTC as well as clusters buses with 50 per cent seating capacity and allow standing passengers.

The court said that they are not here to dictate policy and "if you don't want, don't travel in metro."

"Unfortunately, overlooking the threat of corona pandemic, vide Order dated July 24, 2021, the Delhi government has allowed running Metro and DTC as well as cluster buses with 100 per cent seating capacity. Resultantly passengers are being allowed to travel in Delhi Metro and DTC buses sitting side by side and, therefore, social distancing cannot be maintained among passengers sitting on seats, " the petition said.

"Thus passengers sitting on their seats shall come in contact with other passengers and may be infected with coronavirus if the passenger sitting has corona infection, " said the petition.

It further said that the Delhi Government has no basis to make different rules for transport services in Delhi and different rules for bars, cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes, restaurants, auditoriums/ assembly halls. (ANI)

