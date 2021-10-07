HC issues notice to Delhi govt, LNJP Hospital over poor infrastructure

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on a petition alleging there is an acute shortage of basic essential equipment like wheel-chairs and stretchers that is deteriorating the health of patients admitted in the hospital.



The petitioner also sought direction to respondents for the constitution of a high-powered committee by the Court which may look into and monitor the various lapses at the LNJP Hospital and take necessary action at the earliest.

The Bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Thursday, after seeing annexed photographs alongwith the petition copy, showed displeasure with Delhi Government and said this is really unfortunate that the health infrastructure of LNJP hospital is going through a pathetic condition.

"I have earlier too heard the similar matter against LNJP hospital. We are not out of COVID situation but you are not holding the required tests," Court orally said. The Bench listed the matter for December 20, 2021 for further hearing in the matter and asked the respondents to file a reply in the matter.

Petitioner, Ashish Pandey stated that he was recently admitted in the hospital and found out that no COVID-19 test was conducted at the time of admission and till date, the COVID-19 test of the petitioner has not been conducted. "No blood sample or any other sample was taken, in spite of the petitioner's worsening condition," the plea said.

Advocate Astik Gupta, who appeared for petitioner added, "Infrastructural lapses such as lack of seating arrangements at the hospital, for both for attendants as well as the patients, the damaged ceiling in washrooms, etc again raise a serious concern with regard to the basic safety and well-being of the people. The attendants have to sleep on roads inside the LNJP Hospital premises thereby exposing themselves to various risks including exposure to COVID-19 and dengue."

"During the first and the second wave of COVID-19, the general public in Delhi had to undergo severe hardships due to the lack of infrastructure and mismanagement which essentially are the functions of the executive. As the country is anticipating a third wave of COVID-19, LNJP Hospital - the biggest Hospital of Delhi Government -wherein there are no COVID patients in the present day, the situation is extremely worrisome especially in the above-stated backdrop. Hence this Court's interference is required in the instant matter in the interest of justice and larger public interest," the plea read. (ANI)

