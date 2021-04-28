HC issues notice to Delhi govt on plea seeking cooked meals for migrant workers, families

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Jasmeet Singh asked Delhi government to file a reply on the petition filed by the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour through advocate Sneha Mukherjee.The court has listed the matter for further hearing in the month of May.The plea stated that given the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a weekend curfew for April 17-18 and then subsequently a week long lockdown from April 19, 10 pm to April 26, 6 am, which was later extended has created hue and cry and has seen daily wagers, migrant works and unorganized sector workers trying to leave for their home state in anticipation and fear of the crisis that happened last year and continued over the months.The petition filed by the National Campaign Committee (NCC) for Eradication of Bonded Labour is seeking compulsory registration and monthly financial assistance to daily wagers, migrant workers and the unorganized sector workers and their families in addition to other amenities -- food (cooked meals and dry ration) water, shelter, clothing, medication.As per the plea, the petitioner is an organization dedicated to working for the welfare of the informal sector workers throughout the country, further the petitioner has worked intensively on eradication of bonded labour from past several years, further the petitioner has continuously worked towards aid and assistance of the families of daily wagers, migrant workers and the unorganized sector workers during the nationwide lockdown in last year (2020) and continues to work for them by distributing ration and other assistance as and when necessary.The plea sought to issue direction to the respondent Delhi government to forthwith appoint 11 nodal officers, 1 for each district in accordance with the order of the Delhi High Court dated April 27.It also sought to forthwith issue, after registration, identity cards and grant amenities as provided for in Section 10(3) of the Unorganized Sector Worker's Social Security Act, 2008 and the Social Security Schemes set out in Schedule I of The Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008.It also sought to forthwith, pay all the departing workers Rs. 10,000 as onetime financial assistance and direction to the nodal officers to ensure for the districts under their jurisdiction that a website is immediately made operational recording full details of the distribution/provision by the government of food (cooked meals and dry ration), clean drinking water, adequate clothing, shelter and all necessary medication as stated in the order dated April 20 of the government.It also sought direction to the Delhi government to provide free rail and bus transportation for all workers and their families returning home. (ANI)