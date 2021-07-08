HC issues notice to Delhi govt on plea seeking to distribute food grains, dry ration kits bought under Mukhya Mantri Corona scheme

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to file a response on a petition seeking to distribute and completely utilise all the food grains and items of dry ration kits lying at different places of Delhi purchased under the "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana" to the needy and eligible people.



A Divison Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and others and listed the matter for August 23.

The petition was filed by NGO Sampurna through advocate Prashant Rawat.

The organisation has sought further to ensure that no food grains and ration items are wasted or spoiled while in storage.

The petitioner has also sought appropriate direction to frame clear and strict guidelines to regulate the distribution of food grains and dry ration kit under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana to ensure that it is not wasted and reaches all the eligible and needy persons in the present COVID-19 second wave.

The petition also sought for initiating strict action against the erring and responsible officer(s) of respondent for misappropriation of funds and for utter negligent act due to which substantial food grains and items were wasted in the godown or storage and to frame guidelines and monitoring system to ensure that no food grains etc. should go waste under the PDS and non PDS Distribution System.

It also sought to explore measures and to frame a comprehensive policy to mitigate the suffering of non-PDS people and non-ration card holders.

The petition said that it has filed the public interest litigation being aggrieved by the acts of respondents who have failed to fulfil and abide by their duties and obligation towards the people of Delhi and as a result of the same the migrant workers, construction workers, daily wages workers, unemployed and old age persons who do not possess ration card of Delhi are suffering and are deprived of their basic fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

In the month of April, 2020 the respondent had launched the scheme to provide food grain and dry ration to the non-PDS holders/Non-ration card holders who are residing in Delhi in order to reduce their financial hardship.

The petitioner said that the respondents miserably failed to ensure proper distribution of the dry ration kit and food grains to the beneficiary at large. (ANI)

