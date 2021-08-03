HC issues notice to Yediyurappa in corruption case

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) In a major setback to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to him in connection with alleged corruption in a housing project.

A single judge bench of Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav also issued notice to Yediyurappa's son and BJP state Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra, former minister S.T. Somashekar, and others in connection with the case.