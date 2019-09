Advocate D.K. Mishra said the Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to him on the grounds that he was trying to cause hindrance in the proceedings in the matter of an Uttar Pradesh Police constable who has challenged framing of charges against him for the alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Mishra, however, claimed that he did not do anything which could have invited a contempt action against him.

