HC orders probe in Puducherry BJP's collection of Aadhaar data

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to accept the plea of the BJP's Puducherry unit that the mobile numbers of voters connected to Aadhaar were collected by party workers during the door-to-door campaign and ordered a probe.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy called upon the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to answer as to how the details provided by the citizens of the country with the hope that the confidentiality will be maintained were leaked.