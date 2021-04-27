HC questions Delhi govt order directing hospitals to attend emergency patients in 10-15 min

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government on its order that hospitals have to attend to all emergency patients within 10-15 minutes and give them oxygen and medicines.



The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said that it is nothing more than a paper exercise for satisfying their own conscience. It further added that the Delhi government thinks that it has discharged its duty with this.

Advocate Alok Agarwal, appearing for Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, informed the Delhi High Court about a Delhi Government's order that hospitals have to attend to all emergency patients within 10-15 minutes and give them oxygen and medicines.

Advocate Agarwal told the Bench that due to that state government order they are facing issues as the emergency area is already occupied by various people who need oxygen.

"I can't kill a person because I have to admit another patient," Advocate Agarwal said.

The Delhi High Court also said that the Delhi government is passing order but does not know the ground reality, asking why it was passing such directions.

The court further said that the Delhi government is only compounding their problems. (ANI)