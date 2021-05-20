HC questions Karnataka govt for giving permission to CM's son to travel during lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday questioned the state government for providing special permission to Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for travelling to Mysuru while lockdown was in force.



Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra visited a temple in the Mysuru district's Nanjangud, while lockdown was in force.

Chief Justice AS Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar asked the police to file an FIR under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 for traveling to Mysuru from Bengaluru by violating Covid norms on May 18 along with family.

Advocate GR Mohan had filed a memo in the High Court of Karnataka and mentioned that it's a violation of article 14 and the epidemic act.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka has been placed under lockdown till May 24 and inter-district travel other than for emergency reasons is not allowed. (ANI)

