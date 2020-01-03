HC rejects plea to urgently hear Bhatpara civic body case

Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) In an embarrassment for West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a petition by three Bhatpara Municipality councillors of the party challenging a single bench order that declared null and void the no-confidence motion passed by Trinamool members against BJP-ruled civic body chairman Sourav Singh.

The division bench headed by justice Dipankar Dutta turned down the plea saying there would be no problems if the case was heard on Monday or Tuesday.

On Thursday, hours after Trinamool councillors passed the no-confidence motion at a special session of the municipality with a 19-0 margin amidst stringent security, the court had cancelled the voting process after the BJP moved a petition. Justice Arindam Sinha declared "null and void" the meeting convened by three Trinamool councillors for removal of the Chairman. "On the writ petition, Justice Arindam Sinha has declared as null and void the meeting called by some councillors for removal of Bhatpara Municipality Chairman. The meeting was cancelled as it was bad in law. The entire proceedings of the meeting have been cancelled," said a lawyer of the petitioners on Thursday. Clearly aggrieved over the high court order, the Trinamool had then asserted that it would move the division bench of the court on Friday. ssp/vd