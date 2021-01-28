HC seeks Centre response on plea on policy for special needs kids' training

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the central government on a petition filed by a schoolgirl seeking constitution of an expert committee to draft and implement a nationwide plan to impart skill learning and vocational training to children with special needs.

"The cause appears to be a good one," a bench presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel said while issuing a notice to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Human Resources and Development and sought their responses by March 12.

The petition, filed by a 12th class student named Kanika Gupta, sought the setting up of a committee for drafting a nationwide plan to impart skill learning and vocational training to children with special needs starting from the age group 7-17 years.

The petitioner said that even though numerous government, private, NGOs and charitable trusts are working for the welfare of the children with special needs, they are bereft of legal and fundamental rights of equal opportunity due to lack of a comprehensive policy dealing with a proper educational curriculum.

Kanika Gupta, through her counsel Anshumaan Sahni, submitted that on account of lack of proper synchronised syllabus and curriculum and the mandatory norms governing them, the education disseminated to them is nothing but a paper formality.

"There is no gainsaying that the CWSN with intellectual impairment and/or autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy etc, might eventually not be capable of pursuing academic pursuits. Therefore, the aspect of vocational and skill training becomes even more critical," the plea further stated.

The provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 are rendered toothless in the absence of a proper policy with regard to the specialised curriculum, planning, implementation, providing vocational and specialised skills, Gupta added.

The petitioner noticed that there are many children with special needs who have the inability to garner skills needed for daily living and due to the same they are unfortunately phased out of the system and are also unable to independently, financially or otherwise, take care of themselves.

--IANS

aka/kr