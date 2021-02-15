HC stays regularisation of Kerala Bank employees by state government

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the move of the State government to regularise 1,850 employees, who are working on a temporary or on contract basis in the Kerala Bank.



The court took the decision while hearing a plea submitted by Lijith A, a Kannur native.

Kerala government's counsel informed the court that there was no decision taken by the government to regularise the employees.

The petitioner pointed out that, "Public Service Commission (PSC) has the power to make appointments in Kerala Bank from the posts of Chief Executive to Peon. If the application had been invited through PSC, he/she would be eligible to apply for various posts. Those who are loyal to the ruling party are appointed on a temporary basis."

The petition said that regulating the employees is a violation of the Kerala Co-operative Society (KCS) Act.

"The Supreme Court has ruled that appointments made without following the conditions are illegal and cannot be regulated by the state government," it added. (ANI)

