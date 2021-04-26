HC tells Delhi govt to upgrade COVID-19 testing infrastructure

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid the devastating COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday requested the Delhi Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to upgrade infrastructure related to testing labs and centres.



This came after the lawyer representing the Centre informed the High Court that testing numbers had been reduced.

Over the last week, Delhi's health infrastructure has crumbled under the pressure of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi recorded 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 30.21 per cent on Sunday. 75,912 tests were conducted. In the 24 hours before that, 24,103 new cases were reported, out of 74,702 tests.

On April 23, 24,331 positive cases were reported out of 75,037 tests. On April 22, 72,208 tests were conducted, out of which 26,169 were positive.

On April 20, when 28,395 cases were reported, 86,526 tests were conducted. (ANI)