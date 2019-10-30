HC to hear Shivakaumar wife's plea on Nov 4

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the plea moved by Congress leader D.K. Shivakaumar's wife challenging the summons issued against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Justice Brijesh Sethi posted the matter to November 4.

The ED told the court that it has issued fresh summons against them, but Shivakumar's wife Usha and his mother Gowramma claimed that the same have not been received by them.

Usha and Gowramma further told the court that the amended petition challenging summons can only be filed after the summons are received by them.

Both had moved the High Court seeking quashing of summons issued against them by ED. The Directorate had lodged a money laundering case against Shivakumar in September last year. Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 8.83 crore. anb/ak/prs