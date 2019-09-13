HC withdraws protection from arrest for ex-Kolkata Commissioner; CBI set to begin interrogation

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's arrest looks imminent after Calcutta High Court on Friday withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in connection with the multi-crore Sardha chit fund scam.

According to sources, the CBI is now likely to seek Kumar's custodial interrogation.Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials from the economic offences wing visited Kumar's residence in Kolkata to mark his attendance, which it does every day as per an earlier court order.Earlier today, the Calcutta High Court had withdrawn the protection from arrest granted to Kumar in the case noting it was up to the CBI to take a decision on his arrest.The judge observed the court cannot interfere with the investigation but asked the CBI to justify if they arrest the police officer.Kumar is currently posted as the Additional Director General in CID.Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner.Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the chit fund scam including Sardha chit fund before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.He is accused of tampering with evidence. (ANI)