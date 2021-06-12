HCL provides 17 ready-to-use O2 plants in Delhi

The total combined capacity of the 17 plants is 7,300 liters per minute (LPM).

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) HCL on Saturday announced that it has provided 17 ready-to-use oxygen plants to the Delhi government. These plants have been imported from France and are now deployed across seven hospitals in the city.

The plants were inaugurated on Saturday, in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies.

The 17 are part of the total 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants that HCL has committed to provide to the national capital. The remaining four plants have also arrived in Delhi and will be installed over the next few days.

These plants are aimed at ensuring oxygen support to Covid-19 patients across various hospitals in the capital, as well as enabling the Kejriwal government to be adequately prepared for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

--IANS

