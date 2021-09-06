HCs were bastions of ensuring justice amid Covid, SC tells Manipur

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, Vikram Nath, and Hima Kohli orally observed that the high courts were bastions of ensuring that justice was done amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It also pulled the state government on the condition of quarantine centres.

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea by Manipur government against the high court directing it to frame exhaustive rules to regulate state's functioning in combating the spread of Covid.

"Your standard quarantine centres were pathetic. There were no separate washrooms for males and females," it said.

The bench further added that healthcare workers did not change the beddings regularly and the high court order was a calibrated order. "We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The Special Leave Petition is accordingly dismissed. Pending applications, if any, stand disposed of," said the top court in its order.

The Manipur government had moved the top court challenging the high court order passed on July 16 last year, directing it to constitute a "committee of experts" to advise the government on course of action that may be adopted to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The high court had emphasised the government should make two plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 - a short term plan and a long-term plan. It had also directed the state government to frame exhaustive rules and regulations to regulate its functioning towards combating the crisis or modify suitably the existing SOPs.

