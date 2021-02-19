HCWs need not attend office right after vaccination: Delhi Govt

"Healthcare personnel working in Delhi government facilities need not attend the office on the day he/she is vaccinated and they may be treated as "ON DUTY" on submission of the proof of vaccination to the parent department," the order states.

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi government issued an order on Friday stating that the healthcare personnel working in state government facilities need not attend the office on the day of vaccination and may be treated "on duty".

As per the department, the decision was taken keeping in view the possibility of experiencing side-effects post-vaccination while also considering the ordeal of attending the office amidst the reactions beneficiaries may experience right after taking the vaccine.

The department stated that working in such condition may not be feasible a productive day for the beneficiaries.

"Keeping in view the fact that beneficiaries may have to travel to the designated healthcare facility for vaccination and also considering that after vaccination they may experience mild pain at the injection site besides mild body ache and fever (in few cases), it may not be feasible for them to report for work on the day of vaccination and have a productive day in terms of transaction of day to day business," it reasoned for the order issued.

The order has been directed to all the district magistrates and chief district medical officers.

The nationwide immunization drive against Covid-19 was started on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield by serum institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech -- permitted by India's drug regulator for emergency use authorization (EUA) among the public.

The drive started with vaccinating around 1 crore healthcare workers first followed by 2 crore of the frontline workers (FLWs) who registered as vaccine beneficiaries.

India crossed a significant milestone today in immunization against Covid-19 where more than 10 million people have been immunized in the country.

--IANS

asr/ash