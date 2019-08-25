He attracted friends across political spectrum: Sonia Gandhi writes to Arun Jaitley's wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to his wife Sangeeta Jaitley saying that he attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum.

She said that Jaitley fought the cruel illness with "great courage and indomitable spirit till the end."

"I am very sad to learn of the passing away of your beloved husband," Gandhi wrote in a letter to Sangeeta.

"Arun Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and all walks of life," she said.

She said that the BJP leader had a sharp intellect and good communication skills which were evident in every "position he held" including his stints as Cabinet minister, Leader of Opposition and a Supreme Court advocate.

Gandhi wrote, "Arun Jaitley fought his cruel illness with great courage till the end. His passing is all the more tragic because he was so young when he had so much more to contribute to national life."

"Words are of little consolation at this time of grief, but I wanted you, and your son and daughter to know that I share your pain. May Arun Ji find eternal peace," she wrote.

Earlier Saturday, Gandhi in a statement said that Jaitley's contributions to public life will forever be remembered.

Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday afternoon. He was 66.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)