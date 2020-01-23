He can join any party: Nitish Kumar on Varma

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U party chief has shot back at his senior leader Pavan Varma on the latter's anti-CAA stance and the letter he wrote.

"If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes," said Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, Varma wrote a letter to party chief Nitish Kumar over tie-up in Delhi while saying public actions need to match with personal views and that there is no room for double standards.

"I am not the only person disagreeing with Nitish Kumar. Our party vice president and National General Secretary have also shown their opposition several times and asked him to reconsider his decision. One MLA even quit the party due to Nitish Kumar's allegiance to the BJP in these troubled times," Pavan Varma said. "Nitish Kumar has categorically come out against NRC but hasn't said anything on the NPR, whose dates have been announced by Deputy CM Sushil Modi. Now when CAA came, he said we will discuss, but he hasn't come out categorically against the CAA-NRC combination," Pavan Varma was quoted as saying. Pavan Varma went on to ask how did Nitish Kumar take a decision to extend the alliance with the BJP when his personal views are different.