Head of Northern Command reviews security in Kashmir

Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon. Both of them visited formations in North Kashmir deployed along the Line of Control and the hinterland.

The visit comes close on the heels of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat himself taking stock of the situation on Thursday. Upping the ante, Gen Rawat had warned Pakistan saying Indian troops are ready to retrieve Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that has been under illegal occupation of India's troublesome neighbour.

"The next agenda is retrieving PoK and making it a part of India. The government takes actions in such matters. The institutions of the country will work as per the orders of the government. The Army is always ready," he had said.

Recently alarms were sounded after 40 terrorists were said to have infiltrated into the valley from the Pakistani side. There are reports of Pakistan activating seven of its launchpads to push more terrorists into India.

After Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh's visit, the government in a statement said, "He was briefed about the recent counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations as also the overall security situation by respective commanders on the ground. The Army Commander complimented the commanders and troops for their round the clock vigil on the Line of Control and the humanitarian assistance being provided to the people of Kashmir."

He "appreciated" the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and well being of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan has been making desperate attempts to foment trouble since August 5 when India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army Commander also lauded the "exemplary synergy" amongst all security forces and civil administration who are working under a difficult situation in the valley.

He also stressed on the need to be fully prepared to defeat the evil designs of India's enemy and all "anti-national forces".