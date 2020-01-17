Head priest of Balaji temple in Chitrakoot shot dead

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 17 (IANS) The head priest of the famous Balaji temple in Chitrakoot was shot dead, late on Thursday night, by unidentified persons.

His driver was also injured in the shootout.

Mahant Arjun Das, 45, was shot twice on the head from close range and his driver Arvind was shot in the chest.

According to police reports, two assailants were hiding close to the temple and as soon as the Mahant came down with driver to visit the akhara, they opened fire at them.

The assailants were last seen entering the Shamshan Ghat on a motorcycle. Sources said property dispute could be the reason behind the killing. The injured persons were rushed to the district hospital where the Mahant was declared dead. SP, Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal said an alert had been sounded and all exit points of the city sealed and vehicles were being checked. amita/skp/