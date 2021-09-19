Headmaster held for molesting class 4 girl in Bihar's Katihar

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Katihar Police have arrested a principal (Head Master) of primary school for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old minor girl of class 4, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl screamed after the school principal bit her on the cheek inside the classroom. Some local villagers after hearing the girl scream ran inside the Pipri Bahiyarpur primary school located in Seemapur village.