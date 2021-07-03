'Heads bashed bloody': Xi Jinping threatens unspecified adversaries at CCP centenary speech

Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): Hitting out at its unspecified adversaries, Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Community party centenary speech said any external attempts to subjugate the country would result in "heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel."



The "heads bashed bloody" remark on Thursday garnered widespread attention, which later appeared to be softened in the government's own English language translation.

During his address, the Chinese president had struck a defiant tone as he hailed the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" under the party's guidance, The Washington Post reported. Xi said that any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail.

On a bellicose note, Xi said that resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an "unshakable commitment" of the CPC. "We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward 'Taiwan independence,' and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation," the Chinese President said.

The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed, or enslaved the people of other countries, he said. "At the same time, the Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people."

As China marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), its leader Xi Jinping is treating the centenary as an epochal event to showcase China's rise as a model for the world but the international community has little confidence in his leadership.

Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey among the 17 biggest economies of the world-- in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region--which gave extremely negative views about China.

The study showed that whereas last year negative views of both countries were at or near historic highs, confidence in the US president has shot up precipitously since Joe Biden took office, while confidence in President Xi Jinping remains unchanged and near historic lows.

Ratings for the Chinese President have been consistently low in many countries, particularly across the Western European nations surveyed, since this question was first asked in 2014. (ANI)

