Health dept appoints nodal officers in Gurugram schools

Gurugram, Sep 2 (IANS) In view of the apprehensions expressed by experts about a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the children more, the Gurugram health department has appointed nodal officers in all the schools across the district.

District civil surgeon Virender Yadav said that now regular studies have started in all the schools of the district. In such a situation, doctors associated with the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) have been appointed as nodal officers in different areas of the district to ensure that all the schools are following the Covid protocols.